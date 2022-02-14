Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,695 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 100.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amdocs by 27.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,906 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 225.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

