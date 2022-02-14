Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,002 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.