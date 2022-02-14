Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -401.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.