Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Humana worth $197,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $423.97 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

