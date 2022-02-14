Hush (HUSH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Hush has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00277406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00095060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004182 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

