Hyve (HYVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $374,180.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $374,180.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.19 or 0.06800953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,022.30 or 0.99815990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048837 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.