I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 10.5% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $201.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00242671 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,403,727 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

