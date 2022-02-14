IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

IAA stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

