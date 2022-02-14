Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.36.
Iberdrola Company Profile
