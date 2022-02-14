Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

