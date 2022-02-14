ICL Group Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICL Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICL. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

ICL Group stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICL Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,864,000 after buying an additional 1,085,064 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 6,714,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in ICL Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 235,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 126,877 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

