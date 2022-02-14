Iconic Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.22 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1,360.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.10 or 0.06786608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,866.59 or 1.00396643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

