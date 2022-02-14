Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target Cut to CHF 35

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from CHF 41 to CHF 35 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS IDRSF opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Idorsia has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $30.12.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

