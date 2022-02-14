II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in II-VI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.