Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $768,140 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $22,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

