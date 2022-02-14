Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.
In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $768,140 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $22,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.