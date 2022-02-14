ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.
NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
