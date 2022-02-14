Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

