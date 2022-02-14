Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $$7.60 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

