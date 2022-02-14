Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

