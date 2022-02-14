InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INNV. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

