Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 293.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,730 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAUG. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.