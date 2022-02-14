Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 21 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £150.99 ($204.18).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($202.95).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 662.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81).

Several research firms have recently commented on EZJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.74) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.38) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

