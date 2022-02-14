Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Acquires $127,267.55 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $127,267.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NICK stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial in the third quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

