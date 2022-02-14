Insider Buying: Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider Acquires A$300,000.00 in Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) insider Paul Ostergaard bought 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

Get Norwood Systems alerts:

About Norwood Systems

Norwood Systems Limited provides voice, messaging, data, and cyber security services to consumers, enterprises, and carriers worldwide. The company offers enterprise solutions, including mobile cost management that enable bring your own device platform to realize telecommunication capabilities; CRM Auto-Capture provides data on all business-related calls and texts instantly; and compliance management that assists organizational communications where sharing sensitive information is prevalent, as well as enables metadata and deep data collection on communication events through Corona Cloud platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.