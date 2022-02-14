Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases £150,520 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,889.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,944.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,183.33 ($56.57).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

