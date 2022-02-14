Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases £150,520 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93).
ULVR opened at GBX 3,914.50 ($52.93) on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,889.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,944.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
