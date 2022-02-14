Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $24,500.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $24,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Bank of America upped their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in II-VI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

