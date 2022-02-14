Insider Selling: Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Sells 185,756 Shares of Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £1,486,048 ($2,009,530.76).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of Mattioli Woods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

MTW opened at GBX 810 ($10.95) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £412.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 835.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 804.63. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTW. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) price target on the stock.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

