Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells $1,080,360.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.