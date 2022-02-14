Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.97. 9,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,193. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.24 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.90.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

