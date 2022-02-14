Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 23rd

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

