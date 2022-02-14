Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on March 23rd

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
