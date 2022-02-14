Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Stephen Edward De Jong Buys 13,200 Shares

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$2.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. Integra Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$4.46.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

