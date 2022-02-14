Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 116,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,672. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.