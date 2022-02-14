International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $146.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.45.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.43. 67,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,431. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,010,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.