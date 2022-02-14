International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $155.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.