Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.74. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

