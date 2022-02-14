Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 105,303 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $11.77.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
