Invesco Ltd. Has $185.68 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.28% of Western Union worth $185,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

