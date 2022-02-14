Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,330,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.67% of BorgWarner worth $173,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

BWA stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

