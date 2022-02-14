Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,885 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of Hubbell worth $193,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $3,613,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 633.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB opened at $183.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $162.73 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.73. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

