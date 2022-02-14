Invesco Ltd. Sells 300,633 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.26% of MKS Instruments worth $189,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI opened at $144.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $155.59. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

