Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

