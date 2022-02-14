Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

