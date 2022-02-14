Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently:

2/14/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $845.00 to $675.00.

2/11/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $900.00 to $700.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $715.00 to $735.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – HubSpot was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

2/11/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $900.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $870.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $675.00.

1/28/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $790.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $800.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $715.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HUBS stock traded up $13.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $557.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,276. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,738 shares of company stock worth $45,023,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

