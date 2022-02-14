IOST Hits 1-Day Volume of $38.66 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, IOST has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $469.41 million and $38.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00225974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

