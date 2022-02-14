IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPGP opened at $147.89 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $138.85 and a one year high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.91.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

