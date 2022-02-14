iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.46 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $124.59 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.