iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

