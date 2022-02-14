iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 75.5% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. 570,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,293. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.