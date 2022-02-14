iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 75.5% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the January 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.27. 570,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,293. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $170,322,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,612,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 144,581 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,139,000.

