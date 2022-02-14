iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $268.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.