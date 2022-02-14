iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

