iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $124.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

